Gabriola ferry back to regular schedule as of November 24

11/24/2021

Passengers wait inside the water taxi hired by BC Ferries to take them to Nanaimo at 5:15am on November 15, while the MV Quinsam sits in dock until the 7:35 sailing. The Quinsam returned to a regular schedule on November 24.

Ferry Schedule

Ferry Schedule

Leave Gabriola

5:15am Mon-Fri only
6:20am
7:35am Except Sun
8:50am
10:10am
11:25am
12:45pm
2:00pm
3:20pm
4:35pm
5:50pm Except Wed (DC)
7:00pm
8:40pm
9:40pm
10:30pm Except Wed

Leave Nanaimo

5:45am Mon-Fri only
6:50am Except Sun
8:10am
9:25am
10:45am Except Wed (DC)
12:00am
1:20pm
2:35pm
4:00pm
5:15pm
6:25pm
7:35pm
9:10pm
10:05pm Except Wed
11:00pm

DC: The Wednesday sailings will be replaced by Dangerous Cargo sailings. No other passengers permitted.

DC: The Wednesday sailings will be replaced by Dangerous Cargo sailings. No other passengers permitted.

Ferry Cam & Vessel Tracker

