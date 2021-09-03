Breaking News
Gabriola ferry back to regular schedule as of November 24
11/24/2021
Passengers wait inside the water taxi hired by BC Ferries to take them to Nanaimo at 5:15am on November 15, while the MV Quinsam sits in dock until the 7:35 sailing. The Quinsam returned to a regular schedule on November 24.
BC Ferries hoping to return to regular ferry schedule Nov. 24
Derek Kilbourn Sounder News On Thursday Nov. 18 last week, the Gabriola ferry returned to the modified ferry schedule ‘until further notice’ It had operated just the one day, Wednesday, November 17, under the ‘normal’ schedule, from 5:15am to 11pm. As of press time on...
Gabriola route on modified ferry schedule till further notice due to not enough staff being vaccinated against COVID-19
Passengers wait inside the water taxi hired by BC Ferries to take them to Nanaimo at 5:15am on Monday, November 15 while the MV Quinsam sits in dock until the 7:35 sailing. Derek Kilbourn photo Derek Kilbourn Sounder News The Gabriola ferry will be operating sailings...
Gabriola losing sailings on November 15 and 16 to mandatory vaccine requirement for staff
Derek Kilbourn Sounder News Due to a staffing issue stemming from a Transport Canada interim Order requiring Mandatory Vaccinations for ferry staff, BC Ferries will be cancelling select sailings on the Gabriola Route starting Monday, Nov. 15. This was announced in a...
Fire Board to hold special meeting about whether to have a Governance Review done
Derek Kilbourn Sounder News Fire Trustees on the Gabriola Fire Protection Improvement District will be holding a special meeting on November 24 to debate whether the Board will have a governance review conducted on itself. The motion to do so came up at the latest...
Ferry Schedule
Leave Gabriola
5:15am Mon-Fri only
6:20am
7:35am Except Sun
8:50am
10:10am
11:25am
12:45pm
2:00pm
3:20pm
4:35pm
5:50pm Except Wed (DC)
7:00pm
8:40pm
9:40pm
10:30pm Except Wed
Leave Nanaimo
5:45am Mon-Fri only
6:50am Except Sun
8:10am
9:25am
10:45am Except Wed (DC)
12:00am
1:20pm
2:35pm
4:00pm
5:15pm
6:25pm
7:35pm
9:10pm
10:05pm Except Wed
11:00pm
